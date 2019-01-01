CK Hutchison Holdings is a Hong Kong headquartered conglomerate with key businesses in ports, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications. The company was created in 2015 to house the merged assets of Cheung Kong Holdings and Hutchison Whampoa as the group sought to flatten out and simplify its original holding structure. CK Hutchison contains most of the businesses previously housed in Hutchison Whampoa, minus the property assets, which have been spun off into their own listing, CK Asset Holdings. Telecommunications activities now make up the largest share of EBITDA at around 32%.