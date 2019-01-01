QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
SolarWindow Technologies Inc is a developer of transparent electricity-generating coatings namely LiquidElectricity Coatings. The LiquidElectricity Coatings transform surfaces into photovoltaic devices capable of generating electricity from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions while maintaining transparency. Its products cater to multiple industries, including architectural, automotive, agrivoltaic, aerospace, commercial transportation and marine.

SolarWindow Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SolarWindow Technologies (WNDW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SolarWindow Technologies (OTCPK: WNDW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SolarWindow Technologies's (WNDW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SolarWindow Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for SolarWindow Technologies (WNDW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SolarWindow Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for SolarWindow Technologies (WNDW)?

A

The stock price for SolarWindow Technologies (OTCPK: WNDW) is $2.79 last updated Today at 5:12:43 PM.

Q

Does SolarWindow Technologies (WNDW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SolarWindow Technologies.

Q

When is SolarWindow Technologies (OTCPK:WNDW) reporting earnings?

A

SolarWindow Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SolarWindow Technologies (WNDW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SolarWindow Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does SolarWindow Technologies (WNDW) operate in?

A

SolarWindow Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.