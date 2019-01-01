QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc is a holding company of its subsidiaries. The firm and its subsidiaries are engaged in the business of full-service lending, providing deposit services to individuals and businesses and offer brokerage, trust, and estate management services. The company operates through its network of branches located in the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg, and Richmond in the United States.

Chesapeake Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chesapeake Financial (CPKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chesapeake Financial (OTCQX: CPKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Chesapeake Financial's (CPKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chesapeake Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Chesapeake Financial (CPKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chesapeake Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Chesapeake Financial (CPKF)?

A

The stock price for Chesapeake Financial (OTCQX: CPKF) is $30 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:26:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chesapeake Financial (CPKF) pay a dividend?

A

The next Chesapeake Financial (CPKF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Chesapeake Financial (OTCQX:CPKF) reporting earnings?

A

Chesapeake Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chesapeake Financial (CPKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chesapeake Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Chesapeake Financial (CPKF) operate in?

A

Chesapeake Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.