Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/299.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.31
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
145.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ionic Brands Corp is a cannabis holdings company based in Washington. It is focused on building a multi-state consumer-focused cannabis concentrate brand portfolio focusing on the premium and luxury segments. It manufactures and distributes cannabis vape pen and cannabis cartridge. The firm operates in Washington and Oregon.

Ionic Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ionic Brands (IONKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ionic Brands (OTCQB: IONKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ionic Brands's (IONKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ionic Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Ionic Brands (IONKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ionic Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Ionic Brands (IONKF)?

A

The stock price for Ionic Brands (OTCQB: IONKF) is $0.00756 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:21:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ionic Brands (IONKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ionic Brands.

Q

When is Ionic Brands (OTCQB:IONKF) reporting earnings?

A

Ionic Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ionic Brands (IONKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ionic Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Ionic Brands (IONKF) operate in?

A

Ionic Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.