Range
0.06 - 0.08
Vol / Avg.
23.2K/15.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
33.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
12.64
EPS
0
Shares
612.3M
Outstanding
Austral Gold Ltd is a precious metals mining and exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties, gold, and silver production. The company's flagship Guanaco project is a gold and silver producing mine located in Chile, South America. Amancaya, 8 de Juilo, Pinguino, and Casposo are some of the other projects of the company. It operates in Chile which is the key revenue driver, Argentina, Australia, and Canada.

Austral Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Austral Gold (AGLDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Austral Gold (OTCPK: AGLDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Austral Gold's (AGLDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Austral Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Austral Gold (AGLDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Austral Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Austral Gold (AGLDF)?

A

The stock price for Austral Gold (OTCPK: AGLDF) is $0.055 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:21:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Austral Gold (AGLDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Austral Gold.

Q

When is Austral Gold (OTCPK:AGLDF) reporting earnings?

A

Austral Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Austral Gold (AGLDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Austral Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Austral Gold (AGLDF) operate in?

A

Austral Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.