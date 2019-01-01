Austral Gold Ltd is a precious metals mining and exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties, gold, and silver production. The company's flagship Guanaco project is a gold and silver producing mine located in Chile, South America. Amancaya, 8 de Juilo, Pinguino, and Casposo are some of the other projects of the company. It operates in Chile which is the key revenue driver, Argentina, Australia, and Canada.