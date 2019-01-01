QQQ
Range
81 - 81
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/1.9K
Div / Yield
1.28/1.56%
52 Wk
50.95 - 82.5
Mkt Cap
295.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
81
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
3.7M
Outstanding
New England Realty Associates LP is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties. The company holds around 29 properties which include residential buildings; mixed-use residential, retail and office buildings; commercial buildings and individual units at the condominium complex. In addition, it operates a commercial shopping center in Framingham, commercial buildings in Newton and Brookline and mixed-use properties in Boston, Brockton and Newton. Geographically all the business activity of the firm functions from Massachusetts.

New England Realty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New England Realty (NEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New England Realty (AMEX: NEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New England Realty's (NEN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New England Realty.

Q

What is the target price for New England Realty (NEN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New England Realty

Q

Current Stock Price for New England Realty (NEN)?

A

The stock price for New England Realty (AMEX: NEN) is $81 last updated Today at 3:39:14 PM.

Q

Does New England Realty (NEN) pay a dividend?

A

The next New England Realty (NEN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is New England Realty (AMEX:NEN) reporting earnings?

A

New England Realty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New England Realty (NEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New England Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does New England Realty (NEN) operate in?

A

New England Realty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.