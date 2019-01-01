QQQ
Range
3.82 - 3.82
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/3.8K
Div / Yield
0.04/1.14%
52 Wk
2.66 - 4.73
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
26.28
Open
3.82
P/E
22.94
EPS
520
Shares
533.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
PT XL Axiata TBK is a telecommunications company. The company generates revenue from the provision of mobile services. Within mobile services, the products offered are SMS, data, and voice, with data and voice comprising the bulk of overall company revenue. The majority of PT XL Axiata's subscriber base is on the 2G spectrum. Additionally, it is an owner of the telecommunications infrastructure, specifically mobile base stations and fiber networks. It also derives revenue from renting out the telecommunication towers. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Indonesia.

XL Axiata Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XL Axiata (PTXKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XL Axiata (OTCPK: PTXKY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are XL Axiata's (PTXKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XL Axiata.

Q

What is the target price for XL Axiata (PTXKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XL Axiata

Q

Current Stock Price for XL Axiata (PTXKY)?

A

The stock price for XL Axiata (OTCPK: PTXKY) is $3.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:36:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XL Axiata (PTXKY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XL Axiata.

Q

When is XL Axiata (OTCPK:PTXKY) reporting earnings?

A

XL Axiata does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XL Axiata (PTXKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XL Axiata.

Q

What sector and industry does XL Axiata (PTXKY) operate in?

A

XL Axiata is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.