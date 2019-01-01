QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.85 - 17.5
Vol / Avg.
120.8K/248.4K
Div / Yield
0.28/1.62%
52 Wk
16.85 - 26.71
Mkt Cap
25.9B
Payout Ratio
52.94
Open
16.98
P/E
33.95
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Shenzhou is the largest vertically integrated knitwear manufacturer in the world. The group mainly produces sportswear (69% of 2020 revenue), casual wear (20% of 2020 revenue), and lingerie (5% of 2020 revenue) for international clients such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Uniqlo. Mainland China is the company's largest market, accounting for 32% of sales in 2020, while its second-largest market is Japan at 21%. Europe and the U.S. were about even, with each contributing mid-teens percentages to overall revenue. Shenzhou currently operates manufacturing plants in China, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shenzhou Intl Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shenzhou Intl Gr Hldgs (SHZHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shenzhou Intl Gr Hldgs (OTCPK: SHZHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shenzhou Intl Gr Hldgs's (SHZHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shenzhou Intl Gr Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Shenzhou Intl Gr Hldgs (SHZHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shenzhou Intl Gr Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Shenzhou Intl Gr Hldgs (SHZHY)?

A

The stock price for Shenzhou Intl Gr Hldgs (OTCPK: SHZHY) is $17.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shenzhou Intl Gr Hldgs (SHZHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Shenzhou Intl Gr Hldgs (OTCPK:SHZHY) reporting earnings?

A

Shenzhou Intl Gr Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shenzhou Intl Gr Hldgs (SHZHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shenzhou Intl Gr Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Shenzhou Intl Gr Hldgs (SHZHY) operate in?

A

Shenzhou Intl Gr Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.