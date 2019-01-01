Tofutti Brands Inc is engaged in the development, production and marketing of TOFUTTI brand non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. It offers soy-based products, frozen desserts, soy-based cheeses and spreads, and other frozen food products. The company sells its dairy-free frozen dessert products, frozen entrees, and soy-cheese products in major markets in the United States, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland. It distributes all of its products by common carrier or by allowing customers to pick-up products from outside storage facilities.