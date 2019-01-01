QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.15 - 1.15
Vol / Avg.
1.9K/3.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.56 - 1.5
Mkt Cap
13.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.15
P/E
28.75
EPS
0
Shares
11.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 8:02AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Encision Inc is a medical device company. It develops and markets technology that provides unprecedented outcomes and patient safety in minimally-invasive surgery. The company has established AEM (Active Electrode Monitoring) technology which provides surgeons with the desired tissue effects of cutting and coagulating tissue in laparoscopic procedures while preventing stray electrosurgical energy that can cause complications and even death. It has also developed AEM Surgical Instruments and Monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures. Its segments are Product and Service. Product designs, develops, manufactures and markets patented surgical instruments. Service performs electrical engineering activities for external entities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Encision Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Encision (ECIA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Encision (OTCPK: ECIA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Encision's (ECIA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Encision.

Q

What is the target price for Encision (ECIA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Encision

Q

Current Stock Price for Encision (ECIA)?

A

The stock price for Encision (OTCPK: ECIA) is $1.15 last updated Today at 6:04:33 PM.

Q

Does Encision (ECIA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Encision.

Q

When is Encision (OTCPK:ECIA) reporting earnings?

A

Encision does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Encision (ECIA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Encision.

Q

What sector and industry does Encision (ECIA) operate in?

A

Encision is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.