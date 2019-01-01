Encision Inc is a medical device company. It develops and markets technology that provides unprecedented outcomes and patient safety in minimally-invasive surgery. The company has established AEM (Active Electrode Monitoring) technology which provides surgeons with the desired tissue effects of cutting and coagulating tissue in laparoscopic procedures while preventing stray electrosurgical energy that can cause complications and even death. It has also developed AEM Surgical Instruments and Monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures. Its segments are Product and Service. Product designs, develops, manufactures and markets patented surgical instruments. Service performs electrical engineering activities for external entities.