Optec International Inc develops fuel maximizer devices vehicles. This device is a technology designed for modern computer-controlled gasoline and diesel engines for improved fuel efficiency while simultaneously reducing harmful emissions. The company's products include standard, Commercial, Commercial HD and Offroad. OPTEC standard is for up to 8-cylinder gas or diesel vehicles, the OPTEC commercial is for up to 10-12 cylinder gas or diesel vehicles, OPTEC commercial HD is for up to 10-12 cylinder gas or diesel vehicles and OPTEC commercial HD also is for up to 12 cylinder gas or diesel off-road vehicles. It is also a distributor for Optec Solar LED lights.