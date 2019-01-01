QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
21.2M/25.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
10.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Optec International Inc develops fuel maximizer devices vehicles. This device is a technology designed for modern computer-controlled gasoline and diesel engines for improved fuel efficiency while simultaneously reducing harmful emissions. The company's products include standard, Commercial, Commercial HD and Offroad. OPTEC standard is for up to 8-cylinder gas or diesel vehicles, the OPTEC commercial is for up to 10-12 cylinder gas or diesel vehicles, OPTEC commercial HD is for up to 10-12 cylinder gas or diesel vehicles and OPTEC commercial HD also is for up to 12 cylinder gas or diesel off-road vehicles. It is also a distributor for Optec Solar LED lights.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Optec International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Optec International (OPTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Optec International (OTCPK: OPTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Optec International's (OPTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Optec International.

Q

What is the target price for Optec International (OPTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Optec International

Q

Current Stock Price for Optec International (OPTI)?

A

The stock price for Optec International (OTCPK: OPTI) is $0.0065 last updated Today at 8:55:10 PM.

Q

Does Optec International (OPTI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 3, 2012 to stockholders of record on July 5, 2012.

Q

When is Optec International (OTCPK:OPTI) reporting earnings?

A

Optec International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Optec International (OPTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Optec International.

Q

What sector and industry does Optec International (OPTI) operate in?

A

Optec International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.