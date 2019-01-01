|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Zoompass Holdings (OTCEM: ZPAS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Zoompass Holdings.
There is no analysis for Zoompass Holdings
The stock price for Zoompass Holdings (OTCEM: ZPAS) is $0.03 last updated Today at 2:30:19 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Zoompass Holdings.
Zoompass Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Zoompass Holdings.
Zoompass Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.