Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
2K/23.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.63
Mkt Cap
3.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
111M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Zoompass Holdings Inc is a Fintech company that develops and acquires software platforms and services. The firm offers Prepaid cards, Mobility solutions, cryptocurrency platform operations, research, development, strategical planning solutions and others. The business operating segment includes the rendering of professional services. Main Business assets consist of technology IP related to cryptocurrency exchange/wallet, certain strategic partnerships and customer contracts. Substantial revenue accrues from time basis billing for IT professional services to customers.

Zoompass Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zoompass Holdings (ZPAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zoompass Holdings (OTCEM: ZPAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zoompass Holdings's (ZPAS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zoompass Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Zoompass Holdings (ZPAS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zoompass Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Zoompass Holdings (ZPAS)?

A

The stock price for Zoompass Holdings (OTCEM: ZPAS) is $0.03 last updated Today at 2:30:19 PM.

Q

Does Zoompass Holdings (ZPAS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zoompass Holdings.

Q

When is Zoompass Holdings (OTCEM:ZPAS) reporting earnings?

A

Zoompass Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zoompass Holdings (ZPAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zoompass Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Zoompass Holdings (ZPAS) operate in?

A

Zoompass Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.