There is no Press for this Ticker
AVVAA World Health Care Products Inc is a biotechnology company providing natural, and therapeutic skin care products. It manufactures and markets its OTC Neuroskin line of skin care products through mass food and drug channels in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AVVAA World Health Care Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AVVAA World Health Care (AVVH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AVVAA World Health Care (OTCPK: AVVH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AVVAA World Health Care's (AVVH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AVVAA World Health Care.

Q

What is the target price for AVVAA World Health Care (AVVH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AVVAA World Health Care

Q

Current Stock Price for AVVAA World Health Care (AVVH)?

A

The stock price for AVVAA World Health Care (OTCPK: AVVH) is $0.0186 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AVVAA World Health Care (AVVH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AVVAA World Health Care.

Q

When is AVVAA World Health Care (OTCPK:AVVH) reporting earnings?

A

AVVAA World Health Care does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AVVAA World Health Care (AVVH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AVVAA World Health Care.

Q

What sector and industry does AVVAA World Health Care (AVVH) operate in?

A

AVVAA World Health Care is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.