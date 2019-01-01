QQQ
Range
9.3 - 9.6
Vol / Avg.
13.1K/21K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2 - 10.62
Mkt Cap
906.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.31
P/E
18.86
EPS
0.4
Shares
94.5M
Outstanding
Frontera Energy Corp is a Canadian-based exploration and production company. Its operations include exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves in South America. The majority of its production is crude oil, with natural gas accounting for a much smaller portion of the company's revenue. The company has three reportable segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream.

Frontera Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Frontera Energy (FECCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Frontera Energy (OTCPK: FECCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Frontera Energy's (FECCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Frontera Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Frontera Energy (FECCF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Frontera Energy (OTCPK: FECCF) was reported by BMO Capital on March 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting FECCF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.28% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Frontera Energy (FECCF)?

A

The stock price for Frontera Energy (OTCPK: FECCF) is $9.5895 last updated Today at 8:48:54 PM.

Q

Does Frontera Energy (FECCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Frontera Energy.

Q

When is Frontera Energy (OTCPK:FECCF) reporting earnings?

A

Frontera Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Frontera Energy (FECCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Frontera Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Frontera Energy (FECCF) operate in?

A

Frontera Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.