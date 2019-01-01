PrologisProperty Mexico SA de CV, formerly FIBRA Prologis is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of industrial properties throughout Mexico. The company's real estate portfolio primarily comprises large warehouse buildings. Most of the square feet under Fibra Prologis' ownership is used for consumption-driven purposes, while a sizable percentage is also used for manufacturing. The company derives nearly all of its revenue as lease rental income from multinational firms. This income is fairly evenly split between its manufacturing-related facilities in Northern Mexico and consumption-related facilities located mainly in Central and Southern Mexico. In terms of total revenue, the majority of Fibra Prologis' customers are general retailers and third-party logistics firms.