|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PrologisProperty Mexico (OTC: FBBPF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for PrologisProperty Mexico.
There is no analysis for PrologisProperty Mexico
The stock price for PrologisProperty Mexico (OTC: FBBPF) is $2.43 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:44:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for PrologisProperty Mexico.
PrologisProperty Mexico does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for PrologisProperty Mexico.
PrologisProperty Mexico is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.