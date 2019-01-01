QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.61 - 8.01
Vol / Avg.
10.3K/24.9K
Div / Yield
0.35/4.25%
52 Wk
6.51 - 12.98
Mkt Cap
141.9B
Payout Ratio
33.21
Open
8.01
P/E
7.66
EPS
1.34
Shares
18.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 8, 2021, 7:58AM
Benzinga - Mar 8, 2021, 7:23AM
Headquartered in Shenzhen and founded in 1988, Ping An Insurance is an integrated financial service provider, with a focus on life insurance and property and casualty insurance. Ping An is China's second- largest life and P&C insurer. The company strives for an integrated financial services platform comprising life insurance, P&C insurance, banking, other financial services and technology. These business segments contributed 69%, 15%, 11%, 6%, and 2% of the company's net profit, respectively, in 2019.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ping An Insurance (Group) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ping An Insurance (Group) (PIAIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) (OTCPK: PIAIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ping An Insurance (Group)'s (PIAIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ping An Insurance (Group).

Q

What is the target price for Ping An Insurance (Group) (PIAIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ping An Insurance (Group)

Q

Current Stock Price for Ping An Insurance (Group) (PIAIF)?

A

The stock price for Ping An Insurance (Group) (OTCPK: PIAIF) is $7.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ping An Insurance (Group) (PIAIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ping An Insurance (Group).

Q

When is Ping An Insurance (Group) (OTCPK:PIAIF) reporting earnings?

A

Ping An Insurance (Group) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ping An Insurance (Group) (PIAIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ping An Insurance (Group).

Q

What sector and industry does Ping An Insurance (Group) (PIAIF) operate in?

A

Ping An Insurance (Group) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.