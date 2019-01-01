QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
TAG Oil Ltd is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It operates through three geographical segments namely Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Geographically, the firm generates a majority of its revenue from New Zealand.

Analyst Ratings

TAG Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TAG Oil (TAOIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TAG Oil (OTCQX: TAOIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TAG Oil's (TAOIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TAG Oil.

Q

What is the target price for TAG Oil (TAOIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TAG Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for TAG Oil (TAOIF)?

A

The stock price for TAG Oil (OTCQX: TAOIF) is $0.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TAG Oil (TAOIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TAG Oil.

Q

When is TAG Oil (OTCQX:TAOIF) reporting earnings?

A

TAG Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TAG Oil (TAOIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TAG Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does TAG Oil (TAOIF) operate in?

A

TAG Oil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.