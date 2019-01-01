QQQ
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
324.4K/365.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
10.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
138.89
EPS
0
Shares
811.5M
Outstanding
Hannover House Inc is a service media company, specializing in the production and distribution of feature films for theaters, home videos, and video-on-demand formats for the North American retail marketplace. It is mainly focused on the literary and book-publishing industries. It is particularly noted for its successes in placing DVD titles within mass merchandisers and keychain stores. Retailers carrying Hannover products include independently owned and operated retail video stores, and mass merchants and retailers.

Hannover House Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hannover House (HHSE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hannover House (OTCPK: HHSE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hannover House's (HHSE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hannover House.

Q

What is the target price for Hannover House (HHSE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hannover House

Q

Current Stock Price for Hannover House (HHSE)?

A

The stock price for Hannover House (OTCPK: HHSE) is $0.0125 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:34:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hannover House (HHSE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hannover House.

Q

When is Hannover House (OTCPK:HHSE) reporting earnings?

A

Hannover House does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hannover House (HHSE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hannover House.

Q

What sector and industry does Hannover House (HHSE) operate in?

A

Hannover House is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.