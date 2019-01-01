QQQ
Range
2 - 2.08
Vol / Avg.
12.1K/9.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.84 - 2.3
Mkt Cap
335.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
162.2M
Outstanding
Ensign Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based oil services company. It offers services in drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, transportation, wireline services, and production testing services. Ensign produces enhanced drilling with the help of its proprietary automated drilling rigs. The automated drilling rigs are built for improved safety and a reduced environmental footprint. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the United States and Canada. Ensign's customers include crude oil, natural gas, and geothermal operators.

Ensign Energy Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ensign Energy Services (OTCPK: ESVIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ensign Energy Services's (ESVIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ensign Energy Services.

Q

What is the target price for Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ensign Energy Services (OTCPK: ESVIF) was reported by Scotiabank on November 6, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ESVIF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF)?

A

The stock price for Ensign Energy Services (OTCPK: ESVIF) is $2.07 last updated Today at 8:47:26 PM.

Q

Does Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 16, 2005.

Q

When is Ensign Energy Services (OTCPK:ESVIF) reporting earnings?

A

Ensign Energy Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ensign Energy Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF) operate in?

A

Ensign Energy Services is in the sector and industry.