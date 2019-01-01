QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.14/4.06%
52 Wk
3.06 - 4.67
Mkt Cap
8.3B
Payout Ratio
89.08
Open
-
P/E
22.08
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Founded in 1869, Sainsbury's is the second-largest U.K. grocery chain with 15% market share. It operates over 600 supermarkets and 800 convenience stores, all in the U.K. The company has diversified away from core food by selling clothing, telecom equipment, and other nonfood items. In September 2016, it took a step further into nonfood retailing with the purchase of Home Retail Group, operating the Habitat and Argos chains (general merchandise and electronics stores), for GBP 1.10 billion. It has been selling products online since 1997.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sainsbury (J) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sainsbury (J) (JSNSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sainsbury (J) (OTCQX: JSNSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sainsbury (J)'s (JSNSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sainsbury (J).

Q

What is the target price for Sainsbury (J) (JSNSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sainsbury (J)

Q

Current Stock Price for Sainsbury (J) (JSNSF)?

A

The stock price for Sainsbury (J) (OTCQX: JSNSF) is $3.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:52:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sainsbury (J) (JSNSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sainsbury (J).

Q

When is Sainsbury (J) (OTCQX:JSNSF) reporting earnings?

A

Sainsbury (J) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sainsbury (J) (JSNSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sainsbury (J).

Q

What sector and industry does Sainsbury (J) (JSNSF) operate in?

A

Sainsbury (J) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.