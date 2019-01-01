Escalon Medical Corp operates in the healthcare market specializing in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology. Its products are A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color/Fluorescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management.