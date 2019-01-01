QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/18.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.55
Mkt Cap
830.5K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
3.73
EPS
0.04
Shares
7.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Escalon Medical Corp operates in the healthcare market specializing in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology. Its products are A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color/Fluorescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV

Analyst Ratings

Escalon Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Escalon Medical (ESMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Escalon Medical (OTCQB: ESMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Escalon Medical's (ESMC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Escalon Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Escalon Medical (ESMC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Escalon Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for Escalon Medical (ESMC)?

A

The stock price for Escalon Medical (OTCQB: ESMC) is $0.112 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:27:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Escalon Medical (ESMC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Escalon Medical.

Q

When is Escalon Medical (OTCQB:ESMC) reporting earnings?

A

Escalon Medical’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Escalon Medical (ESMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Escalon Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Escalon Medical (ESMC) operate in?

A

Escalon Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.