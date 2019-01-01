QNB Corp is a bank holding company based in the United States. It primarily operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, QNB Bank which engages in the general commercial banking business and offering a full range of banking services to its customers. Its business activities involve attracting deposits and using funds in making commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, consumer loans, and purchasing investment securities. The loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, construction, and loans secured by commercial real estate and residential real estate, and retail loans, including home equity loans and lines, and consumer loans. Its major source of revenue is the net interest income.