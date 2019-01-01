QQQ
Range
36.33 - 36.33
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/2K
Div / Yield
1.4/3.64%
52 Wk
33 - 40
Mkt Cap
129M
Payout Ratio
29.96
Open
36.33
P/E
8.28
EPS
0.96
Shares
3.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
QNB Corp is a bank holding company based in the United States. It primarily operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, QNB Bank which engages in the general commercial banking business and offering a full range of banking services to its customers. Its business activities involve attracting deposits and using funds in making commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, consumer loans, and purchasing investment securities. The loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, construction, and loans secured by commercial real estate and residential real estate, and retail loans, including home equity loans and lines, and consumer loans. Its major source of revenue is the net interest income.

QNB Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QNB (QNBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QNB (OTCPK: QNBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are QNB's (QNBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for QNB.

Q

What is the target price for QNB (QNBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for QNB

Q

Current Stock Price for QNB (QNBC)?

A

The stock price for QNB (OTCPK: QNBC) is $36.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:17:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QNB (QNBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is QNB (OTCPK:QNBC) reporting earnings?

A

QNB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is QNB (QNBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QNB.

Q

What sector and industry does QNB (QNBC) operate in?

A

QNB is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.