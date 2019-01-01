QQQ
Range
1.03 - 1.12
Vol / Avg.
70.4K/72.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.92 - 1.76
Mkt Cap
292.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
261.3M
Outstanding
Sernova Corp is a clinical-stage company developing products for the treatment of chronic debilitating diseases. The company is engaged in the research and development of its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies including immune-protected therapeutic cells. It develops a commercially-viable treatment for insulin-dependent human diabetes and other metabolic, blood, and neurological diseases with therapeutic cells placed into its implanted, prevascularized and scalable medical device.

Sernova Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sernova (SEOVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sernova (OTCQB: SEOVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sernova's (SEOVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sernova.

Q

What is the target price for Sernova (SEOVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sernova

Q

Current Stock Price for Sernova (SEOVF)?

A

The stock price for Sernova (OTCQB: SEOVF) is $1.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sernova (SEOVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sernova.

Q

When is Sernova (OTCQB:SEOVF) reporting earnings?

A

Sernova does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sernova (SEOVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sernova.

Q

What sector and industry does Sernova (SEOVF) operate in?

A

Sernova is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.