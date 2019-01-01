QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Gas Utilities
China Natural Gas Inc through its subsidiaries engages in sales & distribution of natural gas and gasoline to commercial, industrial & residential customers, construction of pipeline networks, installation of natural gas fittings & parts for end-users.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Natural Gas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Natural Gas (CHNGQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Natural Gas (OTCEM: CHNGQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Natural Gas's (CHNGQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Natural Gas.

Q

What is the target price for China Natural Gas (CHNGQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Natural Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for China Natural Gas (CHNGQ)?

A

The stock price for China Natural Gas (OTCEM: CHNGQ) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:58:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Natural Gas (CHNGQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Natural Gas.

Q

When is China Natural Gas (OTCEM:CHNGQ) reporting earnings?

A

China Natural Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Natural Gas (CHNGQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Natural Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does China Natural Gas (CHNGQ) operate in?

A

China Natural Gas is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.