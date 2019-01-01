QQQ
Range
10.29 - 10.78
Vol / Avg.
52.9K/98.8K
Div / Yield
0.3/2.77%
52 Wk
7.66 - 11.21
Mkt Cap
25B
Payout Ratio
36.59
Open
10.29
P/E
13
EPS
3774
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk is a full-service bank principally operating in the Indonesian archipelago. The national government of Indonesia owns well over half of the bank's outstanding shares. Its wide range of products and services includes deposit collection, loans, promissory note issuance, guarantee services, wholesale banking, custodian banking, asset and wealth management, factoring and credit card services, and Islamic banking. The bank's strategy emphasizes a cross-selling culture and increased regionalization, expertise-oriented solutions, and ease of access for its micro, small, and midsize enterprise customers. Its loan portfolio is diversified, mostly in industrials, restaurants and hospitality, and the transportation and storage industries.

Bank Mandiri (Persero) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bank Mandiri (Persero) (PPERY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank Mandiri (Persero) (OTCPK: PPERY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bank Mandiri (Persero)'s (PPERY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank Mandiri (Persero).

Q

What is the target price for Bank Mandiri (Persero) (PPERY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank Mandiri (Persero)

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank Mandiri (Persero) (PPERY)?

A

The stock price for Bank Mandiri (Persero) (OTCPK: PPERY) is $10.73 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:45:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank Mandiri (Persero) (PPERY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 20, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 17, 2012.

Q

When is Bank Mandiri (Persero) (OTCPK:PPERY) reporting earnings?

A

Bank Mandiri (Persero) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank Mandiri (Persero) (PPERY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank Mandiri (Persero).

Q

What sector and industry does Bank Mandiri (Persero) (PPERY) operate in?

A

Bank Mandiri (Persero) is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.