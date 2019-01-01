|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bank Mandiri (Persero) (OTCPK: PPERY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bank Mandiri (Persero).
There is no analysis for Bank Mandiri (Persero)
The stock price for Bank Mandiri (Persero) (OTCPK: PPERY) is $10.73 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:45:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 20, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 17, 2012.
Bank Mandiri (Persero) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Bank Mandiri (Persero).
Bank Mandiri (Persero) is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.