Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
First Pacific Co Ltd is an investment management company. The company aims to achieve capital appreciation and dividend for its investors through investment across various sectors. Its portfolio comprises telecommunications, consumer food products, infrastructure, and natural resources segment. The company generates maximum revenue from the consumer food products segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Indonesia.

First Pacific Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Pacific Co (FPAFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Pacific Co (OTCPK: FPAFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Pacific Co's (FPAFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Pacific Co.

Q

What is the target price for First Pacific Co (FPAFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Pacific Co

Q

Current Stock Price for First Pacific Co (FPAFF)?

A

The stock price for First Pacific Co (OTCPK: FPAFF) is $0.43405 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:03:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Pacific Co (FPAFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Pacific Co.

Q

When is First Pacific Co (OTCPK:FPAFF) reporting earnings?

A

First Pacific Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Pacific Co (FPAFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Pacific Co.

Q

What sector and industry does First Pacific Co (FPAFF) operate in?

A

First Pacific Co is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.