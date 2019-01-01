QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Global Brokerage Inc operates as a holding company in the United States is engaged in the provision of providing online foreign exchange (FX) trading and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide. The company offers spot FX trading that includes contracts for metals, fixed income, energy, and stock indices; and provides spread betting trading to the customers. The company is also engaged in hedge trading in its electronic market making, provides trading tools data and resources and educational courses. It generates is revenue by the way of trading facilities.

Global Brokerage Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Brokerage (GLBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Brokerage (OTCEM: GLBR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Global Brokerage's (GLBR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Brokerage.

Q

What is the target price for Global Brokerage (GLBR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Brokerage

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Brokerage (GLBR)?

A

The stock price for Global Brokerage (OTCEM: GLBR) is $0.001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:32:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Brokerage (GLBR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Brokerage.

Q

When is Global Brokerage (OTCEM:GLBR) reporting earnings?

A

Global Brokerage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Brokerage (GLBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Brokerage.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Brokerage (GLBR) operate in?

A

Global Brokerage is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.