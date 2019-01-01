Global Brokerage Inc operates as a holding company in the United States is engaged in the provision of providing online foreign exchange (FX) trading and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide. The company offers spot FX trading that includes contracts for metals, fixed income, energy, and stock indices; and provides spread betting trading to the customers. The company is also engaged in hedge trading in its electronic market making, provides trading tools data and resources and educational courses. It generates is revenue by the way of trading facilities.