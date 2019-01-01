|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Canada Carbon (OTCPK: BRUZF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Canada Carbon.
There is no analysis for Canada Carbon
The stock price for Canada Carbon (OTCPK: BRUZF) is $0.0536 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:16:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Canada Carbon.
Canada Carbon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Canada Carbon.
Canada Carbon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.