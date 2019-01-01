QQQ
Canada Carbon Inc is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the business of exploration, acquisition, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its projects include the Miller Graphite Project and Asbury Graphite Project.

Canada Carbon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canada Carbon (BRUZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canada Carbon (OTCPK: BRUZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canada Carbon's (BRUZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canada Carbon.

Q

What is the target price for Canada Carbon (BRUZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canada Carbon

Q

Current Stock Price for Canada Carbon (BRUZF)?

A

The stock price for Canada Carbon (OTCPK: BRUZF) is $0.0536 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:16:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canada Carbon (BRUZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canada Carbon.

Q

When is Canada Carbon (OTCPK:BRUZF) reporting earnings?

A

Canada Carbon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canada Carbon (BRUZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canada Carbon.

Q

What sector and industry does Canada Carbon (BRUZF) operate in?

A

Canada Carbon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.