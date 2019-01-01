QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Beach produces oil, gas, and gas liquids from numerous joint ventures in the onshore Cooper and Eromanga basins. Beach merged with Cooper Basin joint-venture partner Drillsearch Energy Limited in March 2016, which increased equity production to about 10 million barrels of oil equivalent. This is now more than doubled to 28 million barrels of oil equivalent following the successful purchase of Lattice from Origin Energy in 2018. The average field life is 10 years based on forecast production and 313 mmboe of proven and probable reserves. We credit life of nearly 15 years, assuming substantial conversion of 2C contingent resources into reserve category with drilling. Shale gas resources are blue-sky.

Beach Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beach Energy (BEPTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beach Energy (OTCPK: BEPTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beach Energy's (BEPTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beach Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Beach Energy (BEPTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beach Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Beach Energy (BEPTF)?

A

The stock price for Beach Energy (OTCPK: BEPTF) is $1.041 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beach Energy (BEPTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beach Energy.

Q

When is Beach Energy (OTCPK:BEPTF) reporting earnings?

A

Beach Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beach Energy (BEPTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beach Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Beach Energy (BEPTF) operate in?

A

Beach Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.