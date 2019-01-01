|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-07
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.020
|REV
|4.150M
|4.419M
|269.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sono-Tek (NASDAQ: SOTK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sono-Tek’s space includes: Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP), Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT), Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM), ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) and Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY).
The latest price target for Sono-Tek (NASDAQ: SOTK) was reported by Dougherty & Co. on January 23, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting SOTK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -32.30% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sono-Tek (NASDAQ: SOTK) is $5.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sono-Tek.
Sono-Tek’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sono-Tek.
Sono-Tek is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.