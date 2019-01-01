Sono-Tek Corp designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems that apply precise, thin film coatings to a multitude of products for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. It sell products to emerging research and development and other markets. Its ultrasonic nozzle systems use high frequency, ultrasonic vibrations that atomize liquids into minute drops that can be applied to surfaces at low velocity providing thin layers of protective materials over a surface such as glass or metals.