QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/69.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.67 - 9.49
Mkt Cap
81.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
32.31
EPS
0.02
Shares
15.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 5:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 11:13AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 9:53AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 8:24AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Sono-Tek Corp designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems that apply precise, thin film coatings to a multitude of products for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. It sell products to emerging research and development and other markets. Its ultrasonic nozzle systems use high frequency, ultrasonic vibrations that atomize liquids into minute drops that can be applied to surfaces at low velocity providing thin layers of protective materials over a surface such as glass or metals.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-07
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV4.150M4.419M269.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sono-Tek Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sono-Tek (SOTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sono-Tek (NASDAQ: SOTK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sono-Tek's (SOTK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sono-Tek (SOTK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sono-Tek (NASDAQ: SOTK) was reported by Dougherty & Co. on January 23, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting SOTK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -32.30% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sono-Tek (SOTK)?

A

The stock price for Sono-Tek (NASDAQ: SOTK) is $5.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sono-Tek (SOTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sono-Tek.

Q

When is Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) reporting earnings?

A

Sono-Tek’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.

Q

Is Sono-Tek (SOTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sono-Tek.

Q

What sector and industry does Sono-Tek (SOTK) operate in?

A

Sono-Tek is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.