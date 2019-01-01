QQQ
Range
59.06 - 61.45
Vol / Avg.
22.2K/17.3K
Div / Yield
0.85/1.40%
52 Wk
58.47 - 83.31
Mkt Cap
17B
Payout Ratio
47.52
Open
59.26
P/E
35.19
EPS
2.26
Shares
277.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Novozymes is the world leader in industrial enzymes. In recent years, the company has expanded into micro-organisms, primarily for agricultural markets. The firm supplies five major industry groups: household care, food and beverages, bioenergy, agriculture and feed, and technical and pharma. Its biological solutions create value for its customers by improving yield efficiency and performance, while saving energy and generating less waste. The company is headquartered in Denmark.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3600.340 -0.0200
REV576.380M589.846M13.466M

Analyst Ratings

Novozymes Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Novozymes (NVZMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Novozymes (OTCPK: NVZMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Novozymes's (NVZMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Novozymes.

Q

What is the target price for Novozymes (NVZMY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Novozymes (OTCPK: NVZMY) was reported by Jefferies on August 7, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.45 expecting NVZMY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -27.54% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Novozymes (NVZMY)?

A

The stock price for Novozymes (OTCPK: NVZMY) is $61.34 last updated Today at 8:32:22 PM.

Q

Does Novozymes (NVZMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 3, 2015.

Q

When is Novozymes (OTCPK:NVZMY) reporting earnings?

A

Novozymes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Novozymes (NVZMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Novozymes.

Q

What sector and industry does Novozymes (NVZMY) operate in?

A

Novozymes is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.