Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/601.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
554.7K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
357.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Decision Diagnostics Corp is a provider of prescription drugs, home testing products for the chronically ill, direct to patient diabetes programs, and a developer of revolutionary, cell phone centric, e-health products and technology. The company also provides blood glucose home testing test strips and exciting new concepts for blood testing monitors.

Decision Diagnostics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Decision Diagnostics (DECN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Decision Diagnostics (OTCPK: DECN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Decision Diagnostics's (DECN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Decision Diagnostics.

Q

What is the target price for Decision Diagnostics (DECN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Decision Diagnostics

Q

Current Stock Price for Decision Diagnostics (DECN)?

A

The stock price for Decision Diagnostics (OTCPK: DECN) is $0.00155 last updated Today at 5:27:36 PM.

Q

Does Decision Diagnostics (DECN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 23, 2003 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Decision Diagnostics (OTCPK:DECN) reporting earnings?

A

Decision Diagnostics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Decision Diagnostics (DECN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Decision Diagnostics.

Q

What sector and industry does Decision Diagnostics (DECN) operate in?

A

Decision Diagnostics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.