QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
93K/154.3K
Div / Yield
0.06/0.84%
52 Wk
7.19 - 9.61
Mkt Cap
22.1B
Payout Ratio
26.81
Open
-
P/E
34.48
EPS
7.38
Shares
3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Household Products
Focusing on personal hygiene products utilizing non-woven fabric, Unicharm is the largest disposable baby diapers, feminine sanitary and adult incontinence products manufacturer in Japan and in Asia. Its personal-care business accounted for 86% of its sales as of 2020, with the balance from mainly the pet care. Unicharm generates 60% sales from overseas, of which nearly three quarters of sales are from Asia, mostly China, Indonesia and Thailand. India, followed by Vietnam, is the fastest rising market. Outside Asia, it also operates in Saudi Arabia, Americas and Europe. Drugstores, supermarkets, baby product specialty stores as well as e-commerce are the key sales channels.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Unicharm Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unicharm (UNICY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unicharm (OTCPK: UNICY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unicharm's (UNICY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Unicharm.

Q

What is the target price for Unicharm (UNICY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Unicharm

Q

Current Stock Price for Unicharm (UNICY)?

A

The stock price for Unicharm (OTCPK: UNICY) is $7.43 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unicharm (UNICY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 13, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Unicharm (OTCPK:UNICY) reporting earnings?

A

Unicharm’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Unicharm (UNICY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unicharm.

Q

What sector and industry does Unicharm (UNICY) operate in?

A

Unicharm is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.