Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
CBAK Energy Technology Inc is engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of a variety of standard and customized lithium-ion high power rechargeable batteries which are mainly used in electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications. The company manufactures five types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries namely aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from Mainland China and also has an operation in Europe, the United States, Israel, and Other Countries.

CBAK Energy Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ: CBAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CBAK Energy Technology's (CBAT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CBAK Energy Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT)?

A

The stock price for CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ: CBAT) is $1.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CBAK Energy Technology.

Q

When is CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) reporting earnings?

A

CBAK Energy Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CBAK Energy Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) operate in?

A

CBAK Energy Technology is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.