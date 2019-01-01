|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of IGG (OTCPK: IGGGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for IGG.
There is no analysis for IGG
The stock price for IGG (OTCPK: IGGGF) is $0.572 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for IGG.
IGG does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for IGG.
IGG is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.