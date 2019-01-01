QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.4K
Div / Yield
0.05/9.26%
52 Wk
0.57 - 1.74
Mkt Cap
683.8M
Payout Ratio
38.18
Open
-
P/E
3.29
EPS
0
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
IGG Inc is a Singapore-based company that develops, markets, and publishes mobile online games. Aside from Singapore, the company operates in the United States, mainland China, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines. North America, Europe, and Asia contribute relatively equal shares of the company's total revenue. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, and client-based online games. IGG operates through its mobile games segment, which comprises the vast majority of the company's overall revenue. Some of its notable games include Castle Clash, Clash of Lords, Deck Heroes, and Texas Hold 'Em Poker Deluxe.

IGG Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IGG (IGGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IGG (OTCPK: IGGGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IGG's (IGGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IGG.

Q

What is the target price for IGG (IGGGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IGG

Q

Current Stock Price for IGG (IGGGF)?

A

The stock price for IGG (OTCPK: IGGGF) is $0.572 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IGG (IGGGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IGG.

Q

When is IGG (OTCPK:IGGGF) reporting earnings?

A

IGG does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IGG (IGGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IGG.

Q

What sector and industry does IGG (IGGGF) operate in?

A

IGG is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.