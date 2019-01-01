IGG Inc is a Singapore-based company that develops, markets, and publishes mobile online games. Aside from Singapore, the company operates in the United States, mainland China, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines. North America, Europe, and Asia contribute relatively equal shares of the company's total revenue. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, and client-based online games. IGG operates through its mobile games segment, which comprises the vast majority of the company's overall revenue. Some of its notable games include Castle Clash, Clash of Lords, Deck Heroes, and Texas Hold 'Em Poker Deluxe.