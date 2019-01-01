Bang Holdings Corp is a US-based brand management and digital advertising company that provides content and an influencer-based marketing network to the cannabis industry. The company operates its business through subsidiaries namely Bang Digital Media which is a cannabis-focused digital media company and Bang Vapor which is an e-juice company that can crossover to the cannabis market. Bang Digital Media is the hub for all cannabusiness related advertising, content creation, technology and marketing. It consists of two divisions, the multi-platform 4TTnetwork, and a network of social media influencers. Bang Vapor is a marketer of vaporizer pens and E-liquid for the vaporizer industry. Its products include disposable e-cigs, rechargeable e-cigs and vaporizer pens or e-vaporizers.