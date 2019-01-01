QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bang Holdings Corp is a US-based brand management and digital advertising company that provides content and an influencer-based marketing network to the cannabis industry. The company operates its business through subsidiaries namely Bang Digital Media which is a cannabis-focused digital media company and Bang Vapor which is an e-juice company that can crossover to the cannabis market. Bang Digital Media is the hub for all cannabusiness related advertising, content creation, technology and marketing. It consists of two divisions, the multi-platform 4TTnetwork, and a network of social media influencers. Bang Vapor is a marketer of vaporizer pens and E-liquid for the vaporizer industry. Its products include disposable e-cigs, rechargeable e-cigs and vaporizer pens or e-vaporizers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bang Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bang Holdings (BXNG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bang Holdings (OTCEM: BXNG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bang Holdings's (BXNG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bang Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Bang Holdings (BXNG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bang Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Bang Holdings (BXNG)?

A

The stock price for Bang Holdings (OTCEM: BXNG) is $0.0002 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 14:30:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bang Holdings (BXNG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bang Holdings.

Q

When is Bang Holdings (OTCEM:BXNG) reporting earnings?

A

Bang Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bang Holdings (BXNG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bang Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Bang Holdings (BXNG) operate in?

A

Bang Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.