QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Green Planet Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the following businesses: production of lubricants and additives for gasoline and diesel-fueled engines; developing a hydrogen generator that reduces hydrocarbon emissions while improving fuel efficiency; developing a new "fast track" growing system capable of growing vast amounts of fresh organic food at the point of consumption reducing transportation costs while reducing water use by 90+% and increasing productivity by 300%; and developing green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals and elements.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Green Planet Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Green Planet Group (GNPG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green Planet Group (OTCPK: GNPG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Green Planet Group's (GNPG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Green Planet Group.

Q

What is the target price for Green Planet Group (GNPG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Green Planet Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Green Planet Group (GNPG)?

A

The stock price for Green Planet Group (OTCPK: GNPG) is $0.0554 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:17:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Green Planet Group (GNPG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Planet Group.

Q

When is Green Planet Group (OTCPK:GNPG) reporting earnings?

A

Green Planet Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Green Planet Group (GNPG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green Planet Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Green Planet Group (GNPG) operate in?

A

Green Planet Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.