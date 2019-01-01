Green Planet Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the following businesses: production of lubricants and additives for gasoline and diesel-fueled engines; developing a hydrogen generator that reduces hydrocarbon emissions while improving fuel efficiency; developing a new "fast track" growing system capable of growing vast amounts of fresh organic food at the point of consumption reducing transportation costs while reducing water use by 90+% and increasing productivity by 300%; and developing green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals and elements.