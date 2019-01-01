Founded in 1890 in Osaka, Japan, Kubota is the third-largest agricultural machinery manufacturer in the world; it focuses on tractors and rice farming equipment. Its machinery business, which includes farm, agriculture, construction, and electronic-equipped machinery, accounts for more than 80% of its revenue. The remainder mainly comprises its water and environmental business, which includes pumps, pipes, environmental control plants, and other products. Japan and North America are Kubota's main markets, each accounting for around a third of its revenue, followed by the rest of Asia and Europe.