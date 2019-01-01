QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Founded in 1890 in Osaka, Japan, Kubota is the third-largest agricultural machinery manufacturer in the world; it focuses on tractors and rice farming equipment. Its machinery business, which includes farm, agriculture, construction, and electronic-equipped machinery, accounts for more than 80% of its revenue. The remainder mainly comprises its water and environmental business, which includes pumps, pipes, environmental control plants, and other products. Japan and North America are Kubota's main markets, each accounting for around a third of its revenue, followed by the rest of Asia and Europe.

Earnings

Q1 2022
EPS
2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021
EPS1.060
REV4.885B

Analyst Ratings

Kubota Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kubota (KUBTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kubota (OTCPK: KUBTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kubota's (KUBTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kubota.

Q

What is the target price for Kubota (KUBTY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kubota (OTCPK: KUBTY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on August 28, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KUBTY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kubota (KUBTY)?

A

The stock price for Kubota (OTCPK: KUBTY) is $87.36 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:49:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kubota (KUBTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 29, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 26, 2015.

Q

When is Kubota (OTCPK:KUBTY) reporting earnings?

A

Kubota’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Kubota (KUBTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kubota.

Q

What sector and industry does Kubota (KUBTY) operate in?

A

Kubota is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.