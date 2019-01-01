QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/26.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.54 - 1.87
Mkt Cap
204.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
39.07
Shares
173.3M
Outstanding
Cogstate Ltd is a cognitive science company. The principal activity of the company is the sale of technology and services for the measurement of cognition, where services include scientific consultancy, project management, data management, statistical analysis, and reporting. Its operating segment includes Clinical Trials; Healthcare and Research. The company generates maximum revenue from the Clinical Trials segment. In the clinical trials segment, technology and services are sold to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company derives revenue from the sale of licensed software and cognitive testing services.

Cogstate Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cogstate (COGZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cogstate (OTCQX: COGZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cogstate's (COGZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cogstate.

Q

What is the target price for Cogstate (COGZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cogstate

Q

Current Stock Price for Cogstate (COGZF)?

A

The stock price for Cogstate (OTCQX: COGZF) is $1.18 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:09:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cogstate (COGZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cogstate.

Q

When is Cogstate (OTCQX:COGZF) reporting earnings?

A

Cogstate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cogstate (COGZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cogstate.

Q

What sector and industry does Cogstate (COGZF) operate in?

A

Cogstate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.