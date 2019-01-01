Cogstate Ltd is a cognitive science company. The principal activity of the company is the sale of technology and services for the measurement of cognition, where services include scientific consultancy, project management, data management, statistical analysis, and reporting. Its operating segment includes Clinical Trials; Healthcare and Research. The company generates maximum revenue from the Clinical Trials segment. In the clinical trials segment, technology and services are sold to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company derives revenue from the sale of licensed software and cognitive testing services.