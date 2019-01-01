QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
First Choice Healthcare Solutions Inc is in the business of building a network of healthcare services platforms comprised of non-physician-owned medical centres which treat patients in Orthopaedics, Spine Surgery, Neurology, Interventional pain medicine and related diagnostic and ancillary services. The Company has three reportable segments: FCID Medical, Inc., The B.A.C.K. Center and CCSC Holdings, Inc.

First Choice Healthcare Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Choice Healthcare (FCHS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Choice Healthcare (OTCPK: FCHS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are First Choice Healthcare's (FCHS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Choice Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for First Choice Healthcare (FCHS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Choice Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for First Choice Healthcare (FCHS)?

A

The stock price for First Choice Healthcare (OTCPK: FCHS) is $0.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:09:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Choice Healthcare (FCHS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Choice Healthcare.

Q

When is First Choice Healthcare (OTCPK:FCHS) reporting earnings?

A

First Choice Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Choice Healthcare (FCHS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Choice Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does First Choice Healthcare (FCHS) operate in?

A

First Choice Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.