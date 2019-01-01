BAB Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels, My Favorite Muffin, and SweetDuet trade names. The company also sell its trademark bagels, muffins and coffee through nontraditional channels of distribution including under licensing agreements with Kohr Bros. Frozen Custard and Green Beans Coffee. It has approximately 85 franchise units and three licensed units in operation in over 20 states across the United States and one international location.