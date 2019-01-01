QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
BAB Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels, My Favorite Muffin, and SweetDuet trade names. The company also sell its trademark bagels, muffins and coffee through nontraditional channels of distribution including under licensing agreements with Kohr Bros. Frozen Custard and Green Beans Coffee. It has approximately 85 franchise units and three licensed units in operation in over 20 states across the United States and one international location.

BAB Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BAB (BABB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BAB (OTCQB: BABB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BAB's (BABB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BAB.

Q

What is the target price for BAB (BABB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BAB

Q

Current Stock Price for BAB (BABB)?

A

The stock price for BAB (OTCQB: BABB) is $0.8099 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:44:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BAB (BABB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2021.

Q

When is BAB (OTCQB:BABB) reporting earnings?

A

BAB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BAB (BABB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BAB.

Q

What sector and industry does BAB (BABB) operate in?

A

BAB is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.