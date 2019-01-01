QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
150K/15.2K
Div / Yield
0.14/2.54%
52 Wk
3.21 - 6.17
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
24.71
Open
-
P/E
12.96
EPS
0
Shares
228.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GrainCorp is an agribusiness with an integrated business model operating across three divisions. The company operates the largest grain storage and logistics network in eastern Australia. GrainCorp provides grain marketing services to all major grain-producing regions in Australia, as well as to Canadian and U.K. growers. The company has also diversified into edible oil refining and supply, and bulk liquid storage.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Graincorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Graincorp (GRCLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Graincorp (OTCPK: GRCLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Graincorp's (GRCLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Graincorp.

Q

What is the target price for Graincorp (GRCLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Graincorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Graincorp (GRCLF)?

A

The stock price for Graincorp (OTCPK: GRCLF) is $5.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:35:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Graincorp (GRCLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Graincorp.

Q

When is Graincorp (OTCPK:GRCLF) reporting earnings?

A

Graincorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Graincorp (GRCLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Graincorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Graincorp (GRCLF) operate in?

A

Graincorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.