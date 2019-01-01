QQQ
Range
0.83 - 0.87
Vol / Avg.
116.9K/23K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.56 - 1.08
Mkt Cap
293.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.84
P/E
-
Shares
336.8M
Outstanding
Ainsworth Game Technology is an electronic gaming machine manufacturer, selling machines to pubs, clubs, and casinos. The firm is licence in all Australian states and territories, most North American jurisdictions, and several other countries. With the firm's domestic market share and earnings shrinking, the company has shifted focus to international operations, particularly the North American business.

Ainsworth Game Tech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ainsworth Game Tech (AINSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ainsworth Game Tech (OTCPK: AINSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ainsworth Game Tech's (AINSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ainsworth Game Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Ainsworth Game Tech (AINSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ainsworth Game Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Ainsworth Game Tech (AINSF)?

A

The stock price for Ainsworth Game Tech (OTCPK: AINSF) is $0.872 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:23:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ainsworth Game Tech (AINSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ainsworth Game Tech.

Q

When is Ainsworth Game Tech (OTCPK:AINSF) reporting earnings?

A

Ainsworth Game Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ainsworth Game Tech (AINSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ainsworth Game Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Ainsworth Game Tech (AINSF) operate in?

A

Ainsworth Game Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.