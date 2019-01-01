CK Asset Holdings, or CK Asset, listed in June 2015. It consists of real estate assets formerly held by Cheung Kong Holdings and Hutchison Whampoa. Until recent diversification efforts, the company was a large pure-play property developer in the city and a proxy for the Hong Kong real estate market. The major shareholder, Li Family Trust, holds a 33% stake. The company changed its name from Cheung Kong Property to CK Asset in July 2017, reflecting its changing strategic focus. In 2019, recurrent incomes accounted for more than 40% of the earnings, with contributions from rental properties in Hong Kong and the mainland, hotels, aircraft leasing, utilities and infrastructures, U.K. pub, along with equity interests in REITs.