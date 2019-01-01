QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
EVmo Inc is a technology-related car rental company. The company owns and maintains a fleet of new cars and provides them on a rental basis to rideshare drivers. The business is spread across the United States of America.


EVmo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy EVmo (YAYO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EVmo (OTCPK: YAYO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EVmo's (YAYO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EVmo.

Q

What is the target price for EVmo (YAYO) stock?

A

The latest price target for EVmo (OTCPK: YAYO) was reported by Aegis Capital on January 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.25 expecting YAYO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 755.49% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for EVmo (YAYO)?

A

The stock price for EVmo (OTCPK: YAYO) is $0.3799 last updated Today at 6:08:39 PM.

Q

Does EVmo (YAYO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EVmo.

Q

When is EVmo (OTCPK:YAYO) reporting earnings?

A

EVmo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EVmo (YAYO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EVmo.

Q

What sector and industry does EVmo (YAYO) operate in?

A

EVmo is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.