|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Novozymes (OTCPK: NVZMF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Novozymes.
The latest price target for Novozymes (OTCPK: NVZMF) was reported by JP Morgan on March 26, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NVZMF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Novozymes (OTCPK: NVZMF) is $61.07 last updated Today at 5:47:01 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Novozymes.
Novozymes does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Novozymes.
Novozymes is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.