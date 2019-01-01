QQQ
Range
173.63 - 177.8
Vol / Avg.
136.3K/221.3K
Div / Yield
1.16/0.65%
52 Wk
121 - 202.2
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
6.97
Open
176.91
P/E
12.05
EPS
4.3
Shares
24.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Murphy USA Inc is an American retailer of gasoline products and convenience-store merchandise operating in the United States. The stores are 100% company-operated and 90% company-owned; most are adjacent to Walmart stores. The business also contains product supply and wholesale assets, such as product distribution terminals and pipelines. Murphy is positioned in the market as a low-price, high-volume fuel retailer selling through low-cost kiosks and small stores. The stores adjacent to Walmart offer a discount program. The amount of the discount offered can vary based on many factors, including state laws.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.0204.230 1.2100
REV4.570B4.767B197.000M

Analyst Ratings

Murphy USA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Murphy USA (MUSA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Murphy USA's (MUSA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Murphy USA (MUSA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) was reported by Raymond James on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 215.00 expecting MUSA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.41% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Murphy USA (MUSA)?

A

The stock price for Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is $175.645 last updated Today at 5:53:06 PM.

Q

Does Murphy USA (MUSA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) reporting earnings?

A

Murphy USA’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Murphy USA (MUSA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Murphy USA.

Q

What sector and industry does Murphy USA (MUSA) operate in?

A

Murphy USA is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.