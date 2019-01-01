QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
16.65 - 17.13
Vol / Avg.
30.4K/49.3K
Div / Yield
0.73/4.25%
52 Wk
14.01 - 18.54
Mkt Cap
18.3B
Payout Ratio
44.94
Open
16.75
P/E
10.95
EPS
72.03
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
MS&AD is Japan's second-biggest nonlife insurer, trailing industry leader Tokio Marine in the scale of global operations although not in Japan. Like Tokio Marine and Sompo, MS&AD has grown into a second-tier presence in the domestic life insurance market since life and non-life insurance were mutually deregulated in 1996. Overseas, it is less focused on the U.S. market than its two Japanese rivals and more focused on emerging Asia, but its acquisition of Lloyd's syndicate Amlin in 2017 has increased its exposure to the European and North American markets. MS&AD has historical business connections with the Mitsui and Sumitomo groups (the 'MS' in the company name) and has a long-term partnership with Toyota Motor that is advantageous in acquiring auto insurance customers.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.630
REV10.445B

Analyst Ratings

MS&AD Insurance Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MS&AD Insurance Group (MSADY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCPK: MSADY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MS&AD Insurance Group's (MSADY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MS&AD Insurance Group.

Q

What is the target price for MS&AD Insurance Group (MSADY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MS&AD Insurance Group

Q

Current Stock Price for MS&AD Insurance Group (MSADY)?

A

The stock price for MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCPK: MSADY) is $16.66 last updated Today at 5:20:27 PM.

Q

Does MS&AD Insurance Group (MSADY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 10, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCPK:MSADY) reporting earnings?

A

MS&AD Insurance Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is MS&AD Insurance Group (MSADY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MS&AD Insurance Group.

Q

What sector and industry does MS&AD Insurance Group (MSADY) operate in?

A

MS&AD Insurance Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.