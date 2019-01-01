Innovative Designs Inc markets cold-weather recreational and industrial clothing products, as well as house wrap, which is made from INSULTEX, a low density foamed polyethylene with buoyancy, scent block and thermal resistant properties. The business activity of the firm is operated through two segments Apparel and Housewrap. The Apparel segment offers a range of cold weather apparel and related items. The Housewrap segment includes its INSULTEX House Wrap and its own seam tape. It generates maximum revenue from the Housewrap segment.