|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Innovative Designs (OTCQB: IVDN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Innovative Designs.
There is no analysis for Innovative Designs
The stock price for Innovative Designs (OTCQB: IVDN) is $0.3599 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:02:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Innovative Designs.
Innovative Designs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Innovative Designs.
Innovative Designs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.