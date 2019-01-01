QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.44
Mkt Cap
12.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
34.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:54AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Innovative Designs Inc markets cold-weather recreational and industrial clothing products, as well as house wrap, which is made from INSULTEX, a low density foamed polyethylene with buoyancy, scent block and thermal resistant properties. The business activity of the firm is operated through two segments Apparel and Housewrap. The Apparel segment offers a range of cold weather apparel and related items. The Housewrap segment includes its INSULTEX House Wrap and its own seam tape. It generates maximum revenue from the Housewrap segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Innovative Designs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Innovative Designs (IVDN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innovative Designs (OTCQB: IVDN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Innovative Designs's (IVDN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Innovative Designs.

Q

What is the target price for Innovative Designs (IVDN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Innovative Designs

Q

Current Stock Price for Innovative Designs (IVDN)?

A

The stock price for Innovative Designs (OTCQB: IVDN) is $0.3599 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:02:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Innovative Designs (IVDN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innovative Designs.

Q

When is Innovative Designs (OTCQB:IVDN) reporting earnings?

A

Innovative Designs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Innovative Designs (IVDN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innovative Designs.

Q

What sector and industry does Innovative Designs (IVDN) operate in?

A

Innovative Designs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.