QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
USCorp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

USCorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy USCorp (USCS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of USCorp (OTCPK: USCS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are USCorp's (USCS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for USCorp.

Q

What is the target price for USCorp (USCS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for USCorp

Q

Current Stock Price for USCorp (USCS)?

A

The stock price for USCorp (OTCPK: USCS) is $0.0137 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:22:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does USCorp (USCS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for USCorp.

Q

When is USCorp (OTCPK:USCS) reporting earnings?

A

USCorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is USCorp (USCS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for USCorp.

Q

What sector and industry does USCorp (USCS) operate in?

A

USCorp is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.